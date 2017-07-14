ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 14

Jul 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt Non FB – BG ICRA A4+ 6.8 Assigned Ltd Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt Non FB – LOC ICRA A4+ 10 Assigned Ltd British Scaffolding ST -FBL ICRA A4+ 90 Reaffirmed International Ltd Issuer not cooperating Eicl Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 150 Assigned Eicl Ltd Proposed - CP ICRA A1+ 400 Assigned Fashion Flare International ST Fund Based ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 10 CR) Forum Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 250 Withdrawn Fashion Flare International ST Non-fund Based - - Pvt Ltd Hindustan Latex Family NFB ICRA A2+ 40 revised from Planning Promotion Trust (SO) ICRA A1(SO) Idfc Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 15000 Idfc Ltd CDs Programme ICRA A1+ 300000 Karur Vysya Bank Certificates of ICRA A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme M/S S Narayana Reddy ST – Non FB Fac ICRA A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Nirbhay Rasayan Pvt Ltd Short- term non-fund ICRA A4+ 15 Withdrawn based facility Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.00 crore) Parag Milk Foods Ltd ST: NFBL ICRA A2+ 290 Assigned Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 50 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 250 (Stfc) United Brothers Polytech Llp FBL – Bill DiscountingICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating United Brothers Polytech Llp Non-FBL – BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ - - (Stfc) Programme Shriram Transport Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ - - (Stfc) Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AA(SO) 796.2 confirmed as (Erstwhile Au Housing Finance final Ltd (Auhfl)Ltd Aptus Value Housing Finance LT loans ICRA A 5000 Upgraded India Ltd from ICRA A- Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt FB – CC ICRA BB+ 130 Assigned/ Ltd Outstanding (enhanced from Rs 9.0 crore Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt TL ICRA BB+ 104.5 Assigned Ltd Ashwinram Spinning Mills Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA BB+ / 8.7 Assigned Ltd ICRA A4+ British Scaffolding LT -FBL –CC ICRA BB 10 Reaffirmed International Ltd Issuer not cooperating British Scaffolding LT –NFBL ICRA BB 25 Reaffirmed International Ltd Issuer not cooperating Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) 295.9 confirmed as Finance Co. Ltd final Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) 212.4 confirmed as Finance Co. Ltd final Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA 4931.3 confirmed as Finance Co. Ltd AAA(SO) final Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA 3861 confirmed as Finance Co. Ltd AAA(SO) final Dav University FB – TL ICRA A+(SO) 700 ASsigned Deepa Developers LT –FB Fac ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Deepa Developers TL ICRA B 90 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Ds-Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based- TL ICRA BBB 720 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- (SO) Ds-Max Realty Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based-TL ICRA BBB- 150 Upgraded from ICRA BB+ Eicl Ltd LT-FB - TL ICRA A+ 302 Assigned Eicl Ltd LT/ ST -FB Fac - CC / ICRA A+ / 750 Assigned WCDL / FBP / FBD ICRA A1+ Fashion Flare International LT FB TL ICRA B 20 Revised from Pvt Ltd ICRA B+ Forum Projects Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 3738.1 Withdrawn Hindustan Latex Family FB-CC ICRA A(SO) 100^ revised from Planning Promotion Trust ICRA A+(SO) ^50% one way interchangeable from fund based to non Idfc Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 472821.2- International Seaport Dredging LT / ST, FB and ICRA BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac ^ / ICRA A3 ^ These facilities are interchangeable to a maximum of Rs. 100.0 crore Janardan Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 960 Reaffirmed Karur Vysya Bank Lower Tier II Bonds ICRA A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Programme M/S S Narayana Reddy LT – FB Fac ICRA BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Manikanta Cotton Agro FB –CC ICRA B+ 120 Upgraded Industries from ICRA B Manikanta Cotton Agro FB –TL ICRA B+ 25.1 Upgraded Industries from ICRA B Manikanta Cotton Agro Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 14.9 Upgraded Industries from ICRA B Manoj Vaibhav Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BB 260 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Manoj Vaibhav Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 40 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Mytrah Vayu (Indravati) Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - Reaffirmed (revised from 0.72 CR) Mytrah Vayu (Indravati) Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 10500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 852.58 CR) Mytrah Vayu (Indravati) Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.70 CR) Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs Programme ICRA BBB 2550 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB 150 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA BBB 250 Upgraded Programme from ICRA BBB- Nirbhay Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT fund based facilityICRA BB 150.5 Withdrawn Nirbhay Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT & ST (Unallocated ICRA BB / 15.6 Withdrawn Amount) ICRA A4 Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 100 Revised from ICRA BB- (enhanced from Rs 9.00crore) Parag Milk Foods Ltd LT: FBL ICRA A- 2380 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NCD ICRA C+(SO) 270 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Shrenik Marble Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 46 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 250 (Stfc) Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BBB- 730 Reaffirmed Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 170 Reaffirmed / ICRA A3 Sun Hospitality And Service FBL –TL ICRA D 130 Reaffirmed Apartment Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B- 70 Upgraded from ICRA D Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA B- 95 Upgraded from ICRA D Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 175 Upgraded from ICRA D United Brothers Polytech Llp FB limits- CC ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.