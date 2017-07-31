FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 31
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 31, 2017 / 4:06 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 31

6 Min Read

    Jul 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 28, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                      (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adorn Speciality Polymers Pvt   FB limits              IND A4+          1800     Assigned
Ltd
S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd           Non-FB WC Fac          IND A3           430      Affirmed
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit           IND A4           55       Assigned
Spaceage Switchgears Ltd        Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          80       Affirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
GP Wind (Jangi) Pvt Ltd         Proposed NCDs          Provisional IND  3000     Assigned
                                                       AA- (SO)
Eastern Travels Pvt Ltd         FB limits              IND BB           90       Assigned
Eastern Travels Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB limits*    Provisional IND  30       Assigned
                                                       BB
* The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the
loan documents for the above facilities by ETPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Jodhpur Pali Expressway Ltd     TL                     IND A            2900     Assigned
Montecarlo Ltd                  NCDs                   IND A+           900      Assigned
Rajasthan State Road            TL                     IND A- (SO)      19176.9  Assigned
Development And Construction
Corporation Ltd
Rajasthan State Road            Proposed TL*           Provisional IND  494.5    Assigned
Development And Construction                           A- (SO)
Corporation Ltd
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by RSRDC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Renew Solar Energy (Telangana)  TL                     IND BBB          7856.9   Assigned
Pvt Ltd
S N Tradelink Pvt Ltd           FB WC Fac              IND BBB-         155      Affirmed
Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd FB limit               IND B- /IND A4   120      Assigned
Spaceage Switchgears Ltd        FB WC limits           IND BB-/IND A4+  60       Affirmed
Swastik Pipes Ltd               TL                     IND BBB-         131.1    Affirmed
Swastik Pipes Ltd               FB WC  limits          IND BBB- /IND A3 1030     Affirmed
Swastik Pipes Ltd               Non-FB WC limits       IND BBB- /IND A3 550      Affirmed
Swastik Pipes Ltd               Proposed WC limits*    Provisional BBB- 200      Assigned
                                                       /Provisional IND
                                                       A3
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by SPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.