2 days ago
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 1
August 1, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 1

11 Min Read

 (Repeating to add additional Ratings)
    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd                FLCDA/DP*#            ICRA A4              Assigned
#Sublimit of Cash Credit facility 
*FLC-Foreign and Inland Letter of Credit, ILG-Letter of Guarantee
Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd                ILG*                  ICRA A4      5       Assigned
Capital First Ltd                       CP Programme          ICRA A1+     5000    Assigned
Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     5000    Withdrawn
                                        Financing)
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               CP Programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           CP Programme          ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     5000    Outstanding
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
J.M. Financial & Investment             CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     8000    Withdrawn
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd            Financing)
J.M. Financial & Investment             CP programme          ICRA A1+     2000    Outstanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advinus Therapeutics Ltd                NCD                   ICRA AA+(SO) 2700    Outstanding
Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd                TL I                  ICRA B       16.5    Assigned
Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd                TL II                 ICRA B       29.5    Assigned
Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd                CC                    ICRA B       25      Assigned
Azine Healthcare Pvt Ltd                Unallocated Limits    ICRA B/ICRA  4       Assigned
                                                              A4
Dwarkadhis Buildwell Pvt Ltd            LT non fund based     ICRA B       150
Issuer delayed in giving information
Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt            Bk Fac                ICRA BBB     580
Ltd                                                           / ICRA A3+
Issuer not cooperating
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd                  Bk Fac                ICRA BBB     545
                                                              / ICRA A3+
Issuer not cooperating
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd             Bk Fac                ICRA BBB     400
(Raigarh Unit)                                                / ICRA A3+
Issuer not cooperating
Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd             BLR                   ICRA B+      100
Issuer delayed in giving information
Bharat Food & Agro Products             CC                    ICRA D       126.5   Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B-
Bharat Food & Agro Products             TL                    ICRA D       143.5   Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B-
Century 21 Town Planners Pvt            FBL                   ICRA BB-     920     Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA BB
Century 21 Town Planners Pvt            Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     20      Revised from
Ltd                                                                                ICRA BB
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          NCD                   ICRA BBB-    330     ASsigned
Ltd
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          NCD                   ICRA BBB-    510     Outstanding
Ltd
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          NCD                   ICRA BBB-    180     Withdrawn
Ltd
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          Subordinated DebentureICRA BBB-    200     Outstanding
Ltd
Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt          Bk Fac                ICRA BBB-    520     Outstanding
Ltd
Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd             TL                    ICRA A       790     Outstanding
Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd             Unallocated Limits    ICRA A       10      Outstanding
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               NCD Programme         ICRA AA      6000    Outstanding
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               Bk Lines              ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  5000    Assigned
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debt Pro
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  6000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debt Pro
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               ST Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  1500    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debt Pro
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      2000    Assigned
                                        Programme
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           NCD Programme         ICRA AA      10000   Outstanding
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      1000    Outstanding
                                        Programme
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           Retail NCDProgramme   ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd           Bk Lines              ICRA AA      22000   Outstanding
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      2000    Assigned
                                        Programme
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            NCD Programme         ICRA AA      15000   Outstanding
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      1500    Outstanding
                                        Programme
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Bk Lines              ICRA AA      15000   Outstanding
Housing Development Finance             NCD                   ICRA AAA     350000  Assigned
Corporationltd
Jindal Power Ltd                        LT FB Bk Fac          ICRA A-      80312.8 Reaffirmed
Jindal Power Ltd                        LT non-fund based Bk  ICRA A-      11000   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Jindal Power Ltd                        LT unallocated        ICRA A-      2567.2  Reaffirmed
Jindal Power Ltd                        NCD                   ICRA A-      6316    Reaffirmed
(reduced from 710.00 CR)
Kudgi Transmission Ltd                  NCD                   ICRA AA(SO)  1284    Outstanding
Kudgi Transmission Ltd                  NCD                   ICRA AAA(SO) 15000   confirmed as
                                                                                   final
Micro Units Development And             Issuer rating         IrAAA        -       Assigned
Refinance Agency Ltd
Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation         CC                    ICRA D       50      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B+
Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation         LOC                   ICRA D       420     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A4
Shree Rupanadham Steel Pvt Ltd          FB – CC               ICRA B+      50      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Siksha-O-Anusandhan                     FB – TL               ICRA B+      1150    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Slr Metaliks Ltd                        LTL                   ICRA BBB(SO) 4400    Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A-(SO)
Vir Foods Ltd                           CC                    ICRA D       160     Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B-
Vir Foods Ltd                           TL                    ICRA D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

