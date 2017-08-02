India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 100 Downgraded from IND BBB- Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 3600 Downgraded from IND A Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP (CP) IND A2+ 20000 Downgraded from IND A S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB limit - ST bulk IND A4 36.32 Assigned finance S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB limit - ST IND A4 9.74 Assigned operating expenses S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB limit - Secured IND A4 3.52 Assigned overdraft limit S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit - Letter IND A4 2.6 Assigned of guarantee Shree Krishan Co. (Mfrs) Pvt LtdNon-FBL IND A4+ 17.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Lower Tier II IND A+ 2500 Affirmed Subordinated debt* *A break-up of the lower tier 2 subordinated debt is given in the annexure. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCDs (NCDs) WD 3000 Withdrawn K.B. Gems FB CC IND BB+ /IND A4+ 20 Assigned Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 165 Downgraded from IND BBB- Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Non-FB limits IND A- 7000 Downgraded from IND A Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd TL IND A- 95000 Downgraded from IND A Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd FB WC limits IND A- /IND A2+ 94643.5 Downgraded from IND A Shree Krishan Co. (Mfrs) Pvt LtdTL IND BB 154.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shree Krishan Co. (Mfrs) Pvt LtdFB limits IND BB 33 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Suraj Udyog FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 150 Assigned The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds^ IND AA-(SO) 375 Affirmed and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ^ Of the INR500 million, MPM has repaid INR125 million The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Bonds* Provisional IND 400 Affirmed and AA-(SO) Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category *The rating is provisional as the tripartite agreement between MPM, trustee and the government of Karnataka (GoK) is pending. Uttamenergy Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 50 Assigned Uttamenergy Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB /IND A2 200 Assigned Venkatalakshmi Paper And Boards Long-TL IND BB 53.1 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR109.3mln) Venkatalakshmi Paper And Boards FB Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 250 Affirmed Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)