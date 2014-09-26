Sept 26 Standard and Poor's raised the outlook
for India's "BBB-minus" rating to "stable" from "negative,"
saying the country's government mandate and improved political
setting offered a conducive environment for reforms.
S&P had cut India's outlook to "negative" in April 2012.
India is now rated at the lowest investment grade with a
"stable" outlook by all three major global credit agencies.
COMMENTARY:
SOUMYA KANTI GHOSH, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER, STATE BANK OF
INDIA, MUMBAI
"S&P's upgrade of India outlook should bore well for foreign
inflows and borrowing cost will also come down for companies. We
expect the fiscal deficit to fall below 4 percent of GDP in this
fiscal year and further below 3 percent in 2016. If that
happens, then don't be surprised to see India's sovereign rating
being upgraded by S&P."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE
"The S&P rating outlook revision is an affirmation of the
economy's growth prospects, macro stability and lower
vulnerability of external balances. The government, backed by a
decisive mandate, and a credible inflation-fighting central bank
have provided a positive backstop for the economy and is likely
to boost investor confidence in the months ahead. Improved
foreign reserves stock and a comfortable balance of payments
position act as additional buffers against external volatility.
While some quarters will make a case for a rating upgrade
next, the latter is still some distance away as some clarity is
still required on the fiscal consolidation efforts, take-off
pace of the reform agenda and sustained pick-up in growth in a
controlled inflationary environment."
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI:
"The negative outlook determined probability of a downgrade.
So, to that extent, an upgrade on the outlook to stable
increases chances of a rating upgrade. Today, the political set
up is looking more stable, inflation is coming down, external
sector has corrected in a significant way and you can have the
benefits on the fisc due to falling oil and commodity prices.
But it is still a long way for a rating upgrade for India unless
there is absolute clarity on the fiscal deficit."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL
SERVICES LTD, MUMBAI
"The revision in outlook is undoubtedly a welcome step and
due acknowledgement of the new government's effort in
proactively restructuring the fiscal front and investment
sustainability. The recent measures taken by the government
clearly reflect an intent in reviving the economy into shape.
Also, the traction and strategy in attracting foreign inflows
seems sustainable. However, the near-term concern would revolve
on supply side food inflation front."
SOUMYAJIT NIYOGI, ANALYST, INTEREST RATE & EQUITY, SBI DFHI
"We strongly believe that an outlook upgrade from S&P was
warranted at this juncture. It was only a matter of time before
it came, since the other two major agencies already have a
stable outlook on India. The most critical aspect of S&P
comments is that it stresses the changes in political scenario
with the coming of the Narendra Modi regime. On the government
bonds front, foreign investors who were earlier cautious about
India will now be more willing to invest, since there is greater
margin of safety as far as credit worthiness is concerned. Of
course, this is only possible if the government increases debt
limits for FIIs. I think we are getting closer to an India
sovereign rating upgrade, although this might still take 1-2
years."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"This is the first step towards improving the rating. At the
time India had its election, S&P had said they would watch for
structural reforms. And the fact they have already revised the
outlook means whatever measures have been taken in the budget as
well as subsequently, S&P thinks those are going to be growth
positive.
The outlook change has come also because of the kind of
stability India has acquired on the external sector front. On
the whole, I feel whatever Thursday's (launch of) 'Make in
India' (initiative) and the kind of steps they have taken to
improve administrative machinery, decision-making processes, all
that has been factored in."
KILLOL PANDYA, SENIOR FUND MANAGER - DEBT AT LIC NOMURA
ASSET MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI
"Such action has come after a long time and underlines the
green shoots in the economy. It shows India is on the mend. It's
a big boost for sentiment. Stocks will appreciate and by proxy
currency too. Although not much will happen in the bond market
at ground level. This goes on to show that the Narendra Modi-led
government has instilled a lot of confidence among foreign
investors and stakeholders."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"The upgrade is more of a reinforcement of improving
macro-economic fundamentals and macro-economic stability. I
think it's more of reiteration what we have seen already happen
over the last three months. It just adds to the confidence
because capital flows have anyway been strong and robust over
the last few months.
"For a ratings upgrade, we need to see a credible pick up in
investment cycle, while the enablers are getting created, larger
confidence will emanate once all these translate into numbers.
And that investment-led growth begins to anchor inflation
expectations."
U.R. BHAT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, DALTON CAPITAL ADVISORS,
MUMBAI
"S&P's action is positive for markets. This just goes on to
show that cyclical recovery in Asia's third-largest economy is
on the right path. India's macro finances are getting into good
shape. There are expectations of buoyancy in government's fiscal
health. India's fiscal deficit targets now look more
achievable."
