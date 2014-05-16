MUMBAI May 16 Moody's Investors Service will
focus on how the new Indian government brings down the fiscal
deficit to sustainable levels when assessing India's credit
profile, sovereign rating analyst Atsi Sheth said on Friday.
"One of the things that would be positive for India's credit
profile is if the fiscal deficit is reduced quite significantly
from current levels of above 4 percent (of gross domestic
product)," Sheth told Reuters in a phone interview.
India's fiscal deficit touched 4.5 percent of GDP in the
fiscal year ended in March 2014.
Moody's currently rates India at "Baa3", the lowest
investment-grade rating, and a "stable" outlook.
Sheth spoke to Reuters after the Bharatiya Janata Party and
its allies were headed for the biggest victory the country has
seen in 30 years.
