MUMBAI, March 4 India's budget for the next
fiscal year offers a "realistic" plan to meet the country's
fiscal deficit target, and should be a credit positive for its
sovereign ratings, Moody's Investor's Service said in a report
on Monday.
India's fiscal consolidation plans could pave the way for
monetary easing, thus helping revive economic growth, Moody's
also said about the budget unveiled last week.
Still, the credit agency noted India would continue to find
it challenging to meet some of the assumptions about growth, as
well as revenue and spending, made in the budget.
Moody's is the only one of the three major credit agencies,
to have a "stable" outlook on India's ratings after Standard &
Poor's and Fitch cut the outlook to "negative" last year.
"This plan of modest fiscal consolidation is credit positive
for the sovereign because against a backdrop of subdued GDP
growth and upcoming elections, it is a realistic effort to
correct India's macroeconomic imbalances," Moody's said.
India unveiled a 2013/14 budget on Thursday that seeks to
meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent of gross domestic
product by raising revenue to fund a dash for growth ahead of
elections due by next year.
Moody's said India's "sharp" spending cuts helped it reduce
its fiscal deficit for the current financial year ending in
March to 5.2 percent of GDP, and it will need to show the same
commitment for the coming fiscal year.
The credit agency said the 4.8 percent deficit target should
have suggested a more aggressive fiscal consolidation effort
than the one unveiled on Thursday, but added that would have
been unrealistic.
"An aggressive fiscal consolidation effort would have been
difficult to achieve given that low incomes significantly
constrain the government's revenue base and necessitate social
expenditures," Moody's added.
Still, the agency warned the budget's assumptions were still
"optimistic," adding that "achieving such targets will be
challenging."
Moody's said India has usually raised less money from
selling stakes in public companies than first targeted, while
GDP growth, tax revenue and spending on subsidies have tended to
overshoot budget targets in the past seven years.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Shamik Paul; Editing by Kim
Coghill)