* Indian officials argued debt metrics justified upgrade
* Moody's pushed back, saying debt burden high
* Exchange of correspondence reveals sharp disagreements
* Such lobbying "not done" - former top finance ministry
official
By Aditya Kalra and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Dec 23 India criticised Moody's
ratings methods and pushed aggressively for an upgrade,
documents reviewed by Reuters show, but the U.S.-based agency
declined to budge citing concerns over the country's debt levels
and fragile banks.
Winning a better credit rating on India's sovereign debt
would have been a much-needed endorsement of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's economic stewardship, helping to attract foreign
investment and accelerate growth.
Since storming to power in 2014, Modi has unveiled measures
to boost investment, cool inflation and narrow the fiscal and
current account deficits, but his policies have not been
rewarded with a ratings upgrade from any of the "big three"
global ratings agencies, who say more is needed.
Previously unpublished correspondence between India's
finance ministry and Moody's shows New Delhi failed to assuage
the ratings agency's concerns about the cost of its debt burden
and a banking sector weighed down by $136 billion in bad loans.
In letters and emails written in October, the finance
ministry questioned Moody's methodology, saying it was not
accounting for a steady decline in the India's debt burden in
recent years. It said the agency ignored countries' levels of
development when assessing their fiscal strength.
Rejecting those arguments, Moody's said India's debt
situation was not as rosy as the government maintained and its
banks were a cause for concern, the correspondence seen by
Reuters showed.
Moody's and one of its lead sovereign analysts, Marie Diron,
declined to comment on the correspondence, saying ratings
deliberations were confidential. India's finance ministry did
not respond to requests for comment.
Arvind Mayaram, a former chief finance ministry official,
called the government's approach "completely unusual".
"There was no way pressure could be put on rating agencies,"
Mayaram told Reuters. "It's not done."
DEBT BURDEN, BAD LOANS
India has been the world's fastest growing major economy
over the past two years, but that rapid expansion has done
little to broaden the government's revenue base.
At nearly 21 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),
India's revenues are lower than the 27.1 percent median for
Baa-rated countries. India is rated at Baa3 by Moody's, the
agency's lowest notch for debt considered investment grade.
A higher rating would signify to bond investors that India
was more creditworthy and help to lower its borrowing costs.
While India's debt-to-GDP ratio has dropped to 66.7 percent
from 79.5 percent in 2004-05, interest payments absorb more than
a fifth of government revenues.
Moody's representatives, including Diron, visited North
Block, the colonial sandstone building in the Indian capital
that houses the finance ministry, on Sept. 21 for a discussion
on a ratings review.
The atmosphere at the meeting with Economic Affairs
Secretary Shaktikanta Das, one of the ministry's most senior
officials, and his team was tense, according to an Indian
official present, after Diron had told local media the previous
day that a ratings upgrade for India was some years away.
On Sept. 30, Moody's explained its methodology to Indian
officials in a teleconference.
LOBBYING FOR AN UPGRADE
Four days later, the finance ministry sent an email to Diron
questioning Moody's metrics on fiscal strength. The government
cited the examples of Japan and Portugal, which enjoy better
ratings despite debts around twice the size of their economies.
"Given that countries are on different stages of economic
and social development, should countries be benchmarked against
a median or mean number (as is done by Moody's)" the email
asked.
In India's case, "while the debt burden lowered
significantly post 2004, this did not get reflected in the
ratings", the ministry argued.
New Delhi urged Diron to look at improvements in the factors
- better forex reserves and economic growth - that Moody's had
considered when handing India its last ratings upgrade in 2004.
In a reply the next day, Diron said that, not only was
India's debt burden high relative to other countries with the
same credit rating, but its debt affordability was also low.
She added that a resolution to the banking sector's bad loan
problems was "unlikely" in the near-term.
In a last-ditch effort on Oct. 27, Economic Affairs
Secretary Das sent a six-page letter to Singapore-based Diron,
addressed to Moody's New York headquarters.
Reiterating points on India's fiscal strength, Das asked
Moody's for a "better appreciation of the factual position".
Das dismissed Moody's concerns on India's public finances as
"unwarranted" and told the agency that there was "scope for
further lowering" the political risk perception to "very low".
"In the light of stable external debt parameters and the
slew of reforms introduced in the realm of foreign direct
investment, you may like to reconsider your assessment on
'external vulnerability risk'," he wrote.
Moody's on Nov. 16 affirmed its Baa3 issuer rating for
India, while maintaining a positive outlook, saying the
government's efforts had not yet achieved conditions that would
support an upgrade.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alex Richardson)