BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
MUMBAI Feb 28 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday India's budget for the 2013/14 fiscal year would have no impact on the country's sovereign credit ratings, warning there was potential for the government to exceed its budgeted spending.
S&P also said there had been "little progress" in structural reforms to reduce the "vulnerability" in the government's fiscal position.
S&P last year cut its outlook on India's "BBB-minus" sovereign ratings to "negative," threatening to push the country into sub-investment category.
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support