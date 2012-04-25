April 25 Standard & Poor's said it expects India's current account deficit to widen to 3.7 percent in the financial year 2011/12 that ended in March, compared with 2.6 percent the year ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ratings agency cut India's outlook to negative from stable, citing its large fiscal deficit and expectations of only modest progress on reforms given political constraints. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)