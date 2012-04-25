MUMBAI, April 25 Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday India's headline inflation may not show much downward movement because of structural issues and this could be a factor when the agency reviews its sovereign ratings in the next two years.

The ratings agency earlier cut India's outlook to negative from stable, citing the country's large fiscal deficit and expectations of only modest progress on reforms given political constraints. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury)