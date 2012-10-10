MUMBAI Oct 10 There is a significant chance of cutting India's credit rating in the future, Standard and Poor's credit rating agency has said, news channel CNBC-TV18 reported citing Dow Jones.

S&P roiled domestic markets in April when it cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative", putting at risk the country's current rating of "BBB-", the lowest investment-grade rating by the agency. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)