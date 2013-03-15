MUMBAI, March 15 The economic support for India's sovereign ratings has weakened "somewhat" given the sluggish growth in Asia's third largest economy, Kim Eng Tan, senior director of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings at Standard & Poor's said in a webcast on Friday.

Tan also said the recently unveiled government budget showed "fiscal prudence", but higher spending targets posed a risk, in comments similar to its report last month.

India's economic expansion has slowed dramatically from more than 9 percent in early 2011 to just 4.5 percent in the October-December quarter of 2012. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)