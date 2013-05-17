MUMBAI May 17 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed India's sovereign rating at "BBB-minus" with a "negative" outlook, reiterating there was a one-in-three chances of a ratings downgrade over the next 12 months, a statement said on Friday.

S&P said the government's ability to prop up investment growth remained uncertain.

The ratings agency, however, said there was scope to upgrade the sovereign ratings if the government unleashes public and private investments to spur economic growth. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)