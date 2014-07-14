MUMBAI, July 14 Standard & Poor's said the
Indian government budget would not have an impact on the
country's sovereign ratings until the agency could see how the
measures will be implemented, especially regarding meeting the
fiscal deficit target.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said last week India would
stick to the fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross
domestic product for the year ending in March 2015 unveiled by
the previous government.
"We think the budget is favourable to credit fundamentals to
the extent that fiscal debt and interest ratios are expected to
continue to improve," said Agost Benard, an associate director,
at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services during a teleconference
with reporters.
"But it remains to be seen how and to what extent will the
various measures proposed be implemented and in particular how
the deficit targets will be met," he added.
The comments reiterated S&P's statement last week after the
budget. S&P is the only of the three major credit agencies to
have a "negative" outlook on India.
