MUMBAI Oct 19 Indians' low incomes, high
government debt and supply constraints are the key barriers to
an improvement in the country's sovereign rating, said Standard
& Poor's in a release on Monday.
S&P retained its lowest investment grade BBB- rating with a
'stable' outlook on India and said it was unlikely to change the
rating until at least next year.
"The stable outlook balances India's sound external position
and inclusive policymaking traditions against the
vulnerabilities stemming from its low per capita income and weak
public finances," Standard & Poor's said.
"The outlook indicates that we do not expect to change our
rating on India this year or next based on our current set of
forecasts."
Besides S&P, Fitch also has a 'stable' outlook on India
while Moody's raised it to 'positive' in April.
India's ratings could improve if the government undertook
reforms which would improve the fiscal deficit and bring down
net government debt to below 60 percent of gross domestic
product, S&P said.
However, the ratings could come under downward pressure if
growth disappoints or the central bank's proposed new monetary
policy committee fails to achieve its targets.
Indian economic growth slowed to 7 percent in the April-June
quarter, casting doubt on the ability of Narendra Modi's
government to achieve its estimate of 8.0-8.5 percent expansion
for the fiscal year ending in March.
S&P expects India to grow at 7.4 percent in 2015, similar to
the central bank's forecast for the fiscal year ending in March.
