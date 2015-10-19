* S&P keeps India at "BBB-minus", outlook "stable"
* Weak public finances cited as key constraint
* S&P does not expect to change ratings in 2015 or 2016
* Government had sought upgrade, citing economy and reforms
(Recasts throughout, updates with details, background, quotes)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Oct 19 Standard & Poor's kept India's
sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of "BBB-minus"
and a "stable" outlook, saying factors such as its sound
external position were offset by low income and weak public
finances.
The agency added it does not expect to change its rating
this year or in 2016 based on its current set of forecasts.
The decision is bound to disappoint Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government, which has argued that India deserves a
stronger rating after efforts to keep historically high fiscal
deficits in check and to improve economic fundamentals.
Rival agency Moody's Investors Service in April also kept
India at its lowest investment grade rating but raised its
outlook to "positive" from "stable", citing policymakers'
efforts to lift economic growth.
Like Moody's, S&P welcomed measures to improve the business
climate, labour flexibility and the energy sector. But it noted
fiscal challenges, such as in generating revenue and controlling
spending on subsidies.
"Although we expect the new administration to pursue its
stated fiscal consolidation programme, we foresee that planned
revenues may not fully materialise and subsidy cuts may be
delayed," S&P said in a statement on Monday.
"Overall, we believe public finances are set to remain key
rating constraints for some time."
Fitch Ratings also rates India at "BBB-minus" with a
"stable" outlook.
India is seen as having better economic fundamentals than
many of its emerging market peers, thanks to foreign exchange
reserves of around $350 billion and efforts to keep its current
account and budget deficits in check.
Brazil, for example, was downgraded to "junk" by S&P in
September, underscoring the deterioration of its economy and
public finances.
S&P said India's rating reflected its "sound" external
profile and improved monetary credibility, including the
adoption of inflation targetting and the move to set up a
monetary policy committee to decide on interest rates.
The agency expects India's economy to grow 7.4 percent this
year and average "just under" 8 percent from 2015 to 2018, but
sees ratings constrained by low per capita income, of $1,700
this year.
It also called India's general government borrowing and
servicing costs "sizable" at near 70 percent of gross domestic
product.
It cited fiscal constraints including losses at state
electricity boards and the high exposure of India's banks to
government debt.
S&P said any rating improvement would require reforms that
"markedly improve" the government's fiscal position and bring
net general government debt below 60 percent of GDP.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)