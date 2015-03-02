MUMBAI, March 2 India's budget for 2015/16
highlighted the government's commitment to keeping the fiscal
deficit low, ratings agency Standard and Poor's said, adding
that the country's debt burden and subsidy bill could constrain
its ratings.
"India's 2015-2016 budget highlights the government's
commitment to keeping the fiscal deficit low despite
lower-than-expected revenue growth," S&P said in a statement on
Monday.
"This commitment moderates the drag on sovereign credit
support posed by the relatively heavy general government debt
burden in India," it added. "Nevertheless, the debt burden and
large budgetary subsidies could constrain the speed of
improvements in India's credit metrics."
Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced a
budget that put boosting growth before painful reforms, slowing
the pace of fiscal deficit cuts and seeking to put domestic and
foreign capital to work.
S&P currently rates India at "BBB-minus", its lowest
investment grade rating, with a "Stable" outlook.
