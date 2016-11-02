MUMBAI Nov 2 Standard & Poor's affirmed India's
sovereign ratings, welcoming the country's policy stability and
improved monetary credibility, but ruled out any upgrade for
this year or in 2017 because of weak public finances and low per
capita income.
The stance comes despite a push for a ratings upgrade by
government officials, who have argued the country has kept its
fiscal deficit in check and passed a slew of major economic
reforms including a revamp of the goods and services tax (GST).
But S&P on Wednesday stuck to its rating of "BBB-minus" with
a "stable" outlook, saying it would need to see more efforts to
lower the country's net general government debt level to below
60 percent of gross domestic product.
"The stable outlook balances India's sound external position
and inclusive policymaking tradition against the vulnerabilities
stemming from its low per capita income and weak public
finances," S&P said in a statement.
"The outlook indicates that we do not expect to change our
rating on India this year or next, based on our current set of
forecasts."
S&P said its stance was based on its expectations that
fiscal revenues would not rise enough to meaningfully reduce the
country's deficit over the medium term, while noting the
government's borrowing remained "high".
The ratings agency also expressed concerns the government
could delay subsidy cuts, while noting the country's banking
sector would likely need capital infusions of about $45 billion
by 2019, or 2 percent of the country's GDP, to meet global Basel
III capital norms.
"Overall, we believe public finances are set to remain key
rating constraints for some time," S&P said.
Still, S&P welcomed government efforts to "address
longstanding impediments to growth," including the passage of
GST and other reforms such as in labour and the energy sector.
It also welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's action to
reduce inflation and enhance its "monetary policy credibility,"
including through the introduction of a committee to set
interest rates and improve communication.
Both S&P and Fitch Ratings currently rate India at
"BBB-minus", the lowest investment-grade rating, with a "stable"
outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates India at an equivalent
"Baa3", but with a "positive" outlook.
