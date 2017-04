MUMBAI, June 6 India's PEC Ltd issued a tender to import 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment between June 15 and July 10.

The RBD palmolein oil should be sourced from Indonesia or Malaysia, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Out of the total, 12,000 tonnes should be delivered at Chennai port and the rest at Tuticorin port.

The last date to submit bids is June 13. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)