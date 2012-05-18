BRIEF-IFB Agro Industries unit, IFB Agro Marine (FZE)
* Says incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in name and style as IFB Agro Marine (FZE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 227 bids for 182.35 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction. * Accepts 76 bids for 69.84 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 15.15 pct on 5 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 151.8 mln rupees. * For details on auction, please see:
June 8 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Thursday, a day after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not spring a surprise, while investors remained focused on an ECB meeting and the UK election outcome.