* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 227 bids for 182.35 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction. * Accepts 76 bids for 69.84 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 15.15 pct on 5 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 151.8 mln rupees. * For details on auction, please see: