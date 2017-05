Chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, Arvind Subramanian, speaks at the Global Business Summit in New Delhi, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI The government welcomed a surprise interest rate cut on Wednesday as good news for the economy that would not pose any inflationary risks.

Both the rate cut and last weekend's annual budget were "consistent with non-inflationary growth", the finance ministry's chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)