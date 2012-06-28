MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday its books will not be open for transactions to be put through on July 2 due to annual closing of accounts.

Transactions that settle on T+0 basis cannot be put through on July 2, but markets participants may be able to do transactions that settle other than on T+0 basis, the RBI said in a statement.

Services like transfer of funds, settlement of securities and real time gross settlement (RTGS) will also not be available on July 2. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)