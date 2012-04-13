The Reserve Bank of India says receives 111 bids for 78.49 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction * Accepts 76 bids for 39.84 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction. * Partial allotment of 52.44 pct on 2 bids at 2018 bond auction * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 156 mln rupees at 2018 bond auction. * Receives 211 bids for 127.36 bln rupees at 2021 bond auction * Accepts 135 bids for 69.76 bln rupees at 2021 bond auction. * Partial allotment of 85 pct on 3 bids at 2021 bond auction. * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 243.5 mln rupees at 2021 bond auction. * Receives 140 bids for 43.47 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction. * Accepts 86 bids for 19.63 bln rupees at 2027 bond auction. * Partial allotment of 2.20 pct on sole bid at 2027 bond auction. * Accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 367.1 mln rupees at 2027 bond auction. * Receives 127 bids for 59.99 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction. * Accepts 39 bids for 19.86 bln rupees at 2036 bond auction. * Partial allotment of 56.41 pct on 2 bids at 2036 bond auction. * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 145 mln rupees at 2036 bond auction. * For more auction details, please see: ($1 = 51.4 rupees)