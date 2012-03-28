March 28 India will sell 180 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) of bonds on April 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, and 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds.

The government will also sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds. ($1=50.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)