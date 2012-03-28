US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 28 India will sell 180 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) of bonds on April 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, and 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds.
The government will also sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds. ($1=50.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.