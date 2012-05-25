MUMBAI May 25 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 101.70 rupees, yielding 8.5229 percent on 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021.

The coupon was in line with forecast in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2018 bonds was 98.94 rupees, yielding 8.4690 percent, the RBI said, lower than the forecast of 8.4800.

For the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, the cut-off price was 95.83 rupees, yielding 8.7778 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.7902 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 94.35 rupees, yielding 8.9034 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.8781 percent. ($1 = 55.4 rupees)