Customers use ATM machines at an ICICI Bank branch in Mumbai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek/Files Prakash

Personal bankers wait for customers at the reception of a HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

An employee speaks on his mobile phone as he walks inside Axis Bank's corporate headquarters in Mumbai July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it had imposed penalties on Axis Bank(AXBK.NS), HDFC Bank(HDBK.NS) and ICICI Bank(ICBK.NS) for violating guidelines related to details of customer identity known as "know your customer" rules.

The central bank investigated the banks following an investigation by independent news website Cobrapost, which had alleged widespread money laundering practices at their branches.

The RBI said it had not found initial evidence of money laundering against the three banks.

Axis Bank was fined 50 million rupees, HDFC Bank 45 million rupees and ICICI Bank, the country's second-largest lender, 10 million rupees.

