MUMBAI, Sept 18 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Friday it is not clear India needs a
so-called "bad bank" to deal with non-performing loans, adding
it would be preferrable to push banks to clean up balance sheets
themselves.
Rajan, addressing an audience of bankers and industrialists,
said he would favour adding capital to India's cash-starved
asset reconstruction companies, which aim to buy distressed
assets from banks
Turning to inflation, the RBI Governor said inflation
figures which showed consumer inflation easing to a record low
of 3.66 pecent in August were due to a favourable base effect.
Without that, the consumer price index would likely have been in
the mid-5 percent range, he said.
