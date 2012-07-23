COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,191.3900 18/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,195.8600 17/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,109.3400 16/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,274.8300 14/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,045.4900 13/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,029.3400 12/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,029.3400 11/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,027.4200 10/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,947.6500 09/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,815.6200 07/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,951.8900 06/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,079.8600 05/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,326.9600 04/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,640.0600 03/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,410.4600 02/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,410.4600 30/06 3,098.2000 13/07 3,236.0800 29/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,059.4600 28/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,057.9900 27/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,186.9700 26/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,076.9700 25/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,212.0000 23/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,187.9700 22/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,315.7500 21/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,374.7100 20/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,353.4100 19/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,066.2100 18/06 3,103.1000 29/06 2,922.0400 16/06 3,103.1000 29/06 3,143.4100 15/06 3,057.6000 15/06 2,970.7100 14/06 3,057.6000 15/06 2,922.2600 13/06 3,057.6000 15/06 2,957.0200 12/06 3,057.6000 15/06 2,966.3900 11/06 3,057.6000 15/06 3,262.3300 09/06 3,057.6000 15/06 3,226.5100 08/06 3,057.6000 15/06 3,074.7200 07/06 3,057.6000 15/06 3,166.3000 06/06 3,057.6000 15/06 3,115.2800 05/06 3,057.6000 15/06 3,226.7400 04/06 3,057.6000 15/06 3,030.5200 02/06 3,057.6000 15/06 2,981.6300 01/06 3,059.6000 01/06 3,131.3700 31/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,090.9000 30/05 3,059.6000 01/06 2,949.2000 29/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,023.9500 28/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,210.1100 26/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,147.8900 25/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,079.6700 23/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,019.3500 22/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,113.5387 21/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,127.5409 19/05 3,059.6000 01/06 3,070.0200 18/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,979.2300 17/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,966.0716 16/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,890.9346 15/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,195.7571 12/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,214.9750 11/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,189.8973 10/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,098.4432 09/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,081.9846 08/05 3,039.3500 18/05 3,089.1399 07/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,913.7182 05/05 3,039.3500 18/05 2,888.4491 04/05 3,082.2400 04/05 3,182.3275 03/05 3,082.2400 04/05 3,037.1422 02/05 3,082.2400 04/05 2,983.8628 01/05 3,082.2400 04/05 3,270.1886 28/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,231.5294 27/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,160.4344 26/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,118.3663 25/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,112.7900 24/04 3,082.2400 04/05 2,977.1707 23/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,160.2964 21/04 3,082.2400 04/05 3,187.2329 20/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,209.4917 19/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,109.7844 18/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,872.2342 17/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,891.0317 16/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,946.3749 14/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,923.8922 13/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,093.0644 12/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,008.1121 11/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,013.3522 10/04 2,993.6700 20/04 3,084.2673 09/04 2,993.6700 20/04 2,889.4115 06/04 2,952.9700 06/04 2,892.2518 05/04 2,952.9700 06/04 2,888.2179 04/04 2,952.9700 06/04 3,228.1033 03/04 2,952.9700 06/04 3,365.8226 02/04 2,952.9700 06/04 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai)