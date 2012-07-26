Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
25/07#### 191.25
24/07#### 200.40
23/07#### 152.06
21/07#### 121.22
20/07#### 215.22
19/07#### 215.22
18/07#### 215.22
17/07#### 211.83
16/07#### 215.13
14/07#### 209.35
13/07#### 170.60
12/07#### 176.75
11/07#### 176.08
10/07#### 211.08
09/07#### 210.08
07/07#### 208.33
06/07#### 179.33
05/07#### 186.73
04/07#### 186.78
03/07#### 217.17
02/07### 178.08
30/06 87.41
29/06 87.41
28/06^ 111.01
27/06 99.58
26/06 96.19
25/06## 114.09
23/06# 106.28
22/06# 106.28
21/06# 108.64
20/06# 108.53
19/06# 107.88
18/06# 109.06
16/06# 101.46
15/06# 69.04
14/06# 98.92
13/06# 99.22
12/06# 101.92
11/06# 102.02
09/06# 102.82
08/06# 102.82
07/06# 102.72
06/06# 102.72
05/06# 102.72
04/06# 100.34
02/06# 100.03
01/06# 98.88
31/05# 100.45
30/05# 101.95
29/05@ 81.53
28/05@ 81.45
26/05@ 82.51
25/05@ 82.51
24/05@ 82.16
23/05@ 86.72
22/05@ 85.77
21/05@ 86.47
19/05@ 89.32
18/05@ 87.67
17/05@ 82.33
16/05@ 84.05
15/05@ 86.78
14/05@ 84.83
12/05@ 56.37
11/05@ 94.23
10/05@ 94.23
09/05@ 94.18
08/05@ 94.20
07/05@ 158.62
05/05@ 158.55
04/05@ 61.18
03/05@ 61.49
02/05@ 94.56
30/04@ 105.53
28/04@ 92.91
27/04@ 92.91
26/04@ 89.77
25/04@ 93.41
24/04@ 92.32
23/04@ 89.69
21/04@ 79.39
20/04@ 54.85
19/04@ 79.60
18/04@ 47.90
17/04@ 50.37
16/04@ 51.87
13/04@ 49.13
12/04@ 49.13
11/04@ 51.28
10/04@ 44.38
09/04@ 51.36
07/04@ 93.17
04/04@ 50.37
03/04@ 52.40
02/04@ 54.07
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
@ - Includes 12.75 billion rupees under special refinance
facility
# - Includes 35.15 billion rupees under special refinance
facility
## - Includes 40.80 billion rupees under special
refinance facility
#### - Includes 31.1 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
### - Includes 22.8 billion rupees under special
Refinance facility
^ - Includes 45.20 billion rupees under special
refinance facility
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
