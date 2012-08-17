India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,083.8900 13/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,242.6900 11/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,237.6600 10/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,161.4600 09/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,988.4400 08/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,892.0600 07/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,039.5500 06/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,174.7600 04/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,177.8400 03/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,176.5700 02/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,315.0000 01/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,235.4000 31/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,250.6500 30/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,265.2400 28/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,243.4000 27/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,931.6200 26/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,068.3800 25/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,942.0300 24/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,994.9400 23/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,335.9100 21/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,442.1300 20/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,136.7000 19/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,191.3900 18/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,195.8600 17/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,109.3400 16/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,274.8300 14/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,045.4900 13/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,029.3400 12/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,029.3400 11/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,027.4200 10/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,947.6500 09/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,815.6200 07/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,951.8900 06/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,079.8600 05/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,326.9600 04/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,640.0600 03/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,410.4600 02/07 3,098.2000 13/07 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai)
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc