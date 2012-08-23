Bangladesh's exports in May rise 1.4 pct y/y
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,276.4300 17/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,192.0700 16/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 15/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 14/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,083.8900 13/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,242.6900 11/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,237.6600 10/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,161.4600 09/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,988.4400 08/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,892.0600 07/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,039.5500 06/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,174.7600 04/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,177.8400 03/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,176.5700 02/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,315.0000 01/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,235.4000 31/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,250.6500 30/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,265.2400 28/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,243.4000 27/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,931.6200 26/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,068.3800 25/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,942.0300 24/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,994.9400 23/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,335.9100 21/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,442.1300 20/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,136.7000 19/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,191.3900 18/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,195.8600 17/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,109.3400 16/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,274.8300 14/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,045.4900 13/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,029.3400 12/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,029.3400 11/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,027.4200 10/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,947.6500 09/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,815.6200 07/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,951.8900 06/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,079.8600 05/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,326.9600 04/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,640.0600 03/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,410.4600 02/07 3,098.2000 13/07 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MUMBAI, June 6 India's buffalo meat exports in April dropped 11.4 percent from a year earlier to 86,119 tonnes, a government body said on Tuesday, as a strike by abattoirs and an appreciating rupee hit shipments.