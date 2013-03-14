COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,865.4000 09/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,761.5500 08/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,565.8300 07/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,440.4600 06/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,489.7900 05/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,680.6600 04/03 2,790.3000 08/03 3,049.9900 02/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,965.4700 01/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,943.3600 28/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,953.1600 27/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,911.5700 26/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,967.1800 25/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,942.3100 23/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,963.5900 22/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,595.8600 21/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,762.7600 20/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,861.9200 19/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,841.0000 18/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0900 16/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,873.1400 15/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,732.6200 14/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0700 13/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,816.2200 12/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,740.2900 11/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,856.6800 09/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,840.6500 08/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,895.9900 07/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,619.0300 06/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,697.7400 05/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,856.9700 04/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,257.0900 02/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,203.7400 01/02 2,946.5000 08/02 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)