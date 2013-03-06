COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,965.4700 01/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,943.3600 28/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,953.1600 27/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,911.5700 26/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,967.1800 25/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,942.3100 23/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,963.5900 22/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,595.8600 21/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,762.7600 20/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,861.9200 19/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,841.0000 18/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0900 16/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,873.1400 15/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,732.6200 14/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0700 13/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,816.2200 12/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,740.2900 11/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,856.6800 09/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,840.6500 08/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,895.9900 07/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,619.0300 06/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,697.7400 05/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,856.9700 04/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,257.0900 02/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,203.7400 01/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,984.0400 31/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,042.8100 30/01 2,946.5000 08/02 2,852.0900 29/01 2,946.5000 08/02 2,994.7700 28/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,118.1900 26/01 2,946.5000 08/02 3,118.1900 25/01 2,921.1000 25/01 3,108.7800 24/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,883.6900 23/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,845.6300 22/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,894.2800 21/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,984.4300 19/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,990.1100 18/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,914.6500 17/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,932.2900 16/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,934.1900 15/01 2,921.1000 25/01 3,065.4600 14/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,989.8200 12/01 2,921.1000 25/01 2,980.6200 11/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,909.9700 10/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,791.0500 09/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,781.7900 08/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,772.9600 07/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,769.8600 05/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,847.6200 04/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,961.0400 03/01 2,905.9000 11/01 2,981.4000 02/01 2,905.9000 11/01 3,286.0800 01/01 2,905.9000 11/01 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)