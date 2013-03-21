GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,652.4800 16/03 2,789.0000 22/03 3,107.8300 15/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,799.6200 14/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,893.2400 13/03 2,789.0000 22/03 3,036.1200 12/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,905.3900 11/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,865.4000 09/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,761.5500 08/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,565.8300 07/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,440.4600 06/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,489.7900 05/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,680.6600 04/03 2,790.3000 08/03 3,049.9900 02/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,965.4700 01/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,943.3600 28/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,953.1600 27/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,911.5700 26/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,967.1800 25/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,942.3100 23/02 2,790.3000 08/03 2,963.5900 22/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,595.8600 21/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,762.7600 20/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,861.9200 19/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,841.0000 18/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0900 16/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,873.1400 15/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,732.6200 14/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,849.0700 13/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,816.2200 12/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,740.2900 11/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,856.6800 09/02 2,769.6000 22/02 2,840.6500 08/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,895.9900 07/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,619.0300 06/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,697.7400 05/02 2,946.5000 08/02 2,856.9700 04/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,257.0900 02/02 2,946.5000 08/02 3,203.7400 01/02 2,946.5000 08/02 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
* NDTV will provide content to billboard-size digital tv screens installed by xtd in delhi metro rail network.