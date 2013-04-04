April 4 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,424.3700 29/03 2,831.4000 05/04 3,527.1600 28/03 2,831.4000 05/04 3,214.1000 27/03 2,831.4000 05/04 3,204.7400 26/03 2,831.4000 05/04 3,033.0100 25/03 2,831.4000 05/04 2,915.0100 23/03 2,831.4000 05/04 2,821.8100 22/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,826.2700 21/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,719.3500 20/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,654.9900 19/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,836.8100 18/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,652.4800 16/03 2,789.0000 22/03 3,107.8300 15/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,799.6200 14/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,893.2400 13/03 2,789.0000 22/03 3,036.1200 12/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,905.3900 11/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,865.4000 09/03 2,789.0000 22/03 2,761.5500 08/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,565.8300 07/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,440.4600 06/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,489.7900 05/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,680.6600 04/03 2,790.3000 08/03 3,049.9900 02/03 2,790.3000 08/03 2,965.4700 01/03 2,790.3000 08/03 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)