BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
June 6 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,086.3700 01/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,897.0400 31/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,141.9900 30/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,866.6900 29/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,915.6600 28/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,821.6600 27/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,919.4200 25/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,910.3000 24/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,882.0600 23/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,846.1900 22/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,842.6900 21/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,912.2100 20/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,197.2900 18/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,161.3500 17/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,824.7300 16/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,940.7700 15/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,935.7400 14/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,720.4700 13/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,981.6900 11/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,946.6800 10/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.1800 09/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.5500 08/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,788.2400 07/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,874.5500 06/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,932.5200 04/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,890.7900 03/05 2,916.6000 03/05 3,025.3000 02/05 2,916.6000 03/05 2,807.1200 01/05 2,916.6000 03/05 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f