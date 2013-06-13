BRIEF-India's Sarthak Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus 301,000 rupees year ago
June 13 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,830.2300 08/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,870.1300 07/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,812.3600 06/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,828.9400 05/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,907.9500 04/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,901.8100 03/06 2,892.7000 14/06 3,086.3700 01/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,897.0400 31/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,141.9900 30/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,866.6900 29/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,915.6600 28/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,821.6600 27/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,919.4200 25/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,910.3000 24/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,882.0600 23/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,846.1900 22/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,842.6900 21/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,912.2100 20/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,197.2900 18/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,161.3500 17/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,824.7300 16/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,940.7700 15/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,935.7400 14/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,720.4700 13/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,981.6900 11/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,946.6800 10/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.1800 09/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.5500 08/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,788.2400 07/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,874.5500 06/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,932.5200 04/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,890.7900 03/05 2,916.6000 03/05 3,025.3000 02/05 2,916.6000 03/05 2,807.1200 01/05 2,916.6000 03/05 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says considered proposal for raising of rs 17.56 billion rupees through issuance of 'w' series corporate bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: