US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
May 17 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,981.6900 11/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,946.6800 10/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.1800 09/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.5500 08/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,788.2400 07/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,874.5500 06/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,932.5200 04/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,890.7900 03/05 2,916.6000 03/05 3,025.3000 02/05 2,916.6000 03/05 2,807.1200 01/05 2,916.6000 03/05 2,794.5700 30/04 2,916.6000 03/05 2,718.1500 29/04 2,916.6000 03/05 3,096.3400 27/04 2,916.6000 02/05 3,113.4500 26/04 2,916.6000 02/05 2,968.5200 25/04 2,916.6000 02/05 2,903.3300 24/04 2,916.6000 02/05 2,904.5900 23/04 2,916.6000 02/05 2,754.6600 22/04 2,916.6000 02/05 3,178.2200 20/04 2,916.6000 02/05 3,101.9300 19/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,141.7200 18/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,841.2600 17/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,683.9300 16/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,705.5300 15/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,004.8900 13/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,039.2800 12/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,122.6000 11/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,116.2000 10/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,961.3600 09/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,979.7200 08/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,584.4300 06/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,522.5500 05/04 2,831.4000 05/04 2,507.9500 04/04 2,831.4000 05/04 2,631.2000 03/04 2,831.4000 05/04 2,998.1400 02/04 2,831.4000 05/04 3,020.9000 01/04 2,831.4000 05/04 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.