May 27 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,842.6900 21/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,912.2100 20/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,197.2900 18/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,161.3500 17/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,824.7300 16/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,940.7700 15/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,935.7400 14/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,720.4700 13/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,981.6900 11/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,946.6800 10/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.1800 09/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.5500 08/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,788.2400 07/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,874.5500 06/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,932.5200 04/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,890.7900 03/05 2,916.6000 03/05 3,025.3000 02/05 2,916.6000 03/05 2,807.1200 01/05 2,916.6000 03/05 2,794.5700 30/04 2,916.6000 03/05 2,718.1500 29/04 2,916.6000 03/05 3,096.3400 27/04 2,916.6000 02/05 3,113.4500 26/04 2,916.6000 02/05 2,968.5200 25/04 2,916.6000 02/05 2,903.3300 24/04 2,916.6000 02/05 2,904.5900 23/04 2,916.6000 02/05 2,754.6600 22/04 2,916.6000 02/05 3,178.2200 20/04 2,916.6000 02/05 3,101.9300 19/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,141.7200 18/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,841.2600 17/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,683.9300 16/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,705.5300 15/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,004.8900 13/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,039.2800 12/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,122.6000 11/04 2,872.3000 19/04 3,116.2000 10/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,961.3600 09/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,979.7200 08/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,584.4300 06/04 2,872.3000 19/04 2,522.5500 05/04 2,831.4000 05/04 2,507.9500 04/04 2,831.4000 05/04 2,631.2000 03/04 2,831.4000 05/04 2,998.1400 02/04 2,831.4000 05/04 3,020.9000 01/04 2,831.4000 05/04 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)