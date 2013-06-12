June 12 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,870.1300 07/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,812.3600 06/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,828.9400 05/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,907.9500 04/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,901.8100 03/06 2,892.7000 14/06 3,086.3700 01/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,897.0400 31/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,141.9900 30/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,866.6900 29/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,915.6600 28/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,821.6600 27/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,919.4200 25/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,910.3000 24/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,882.0600 23/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,846.1900 22/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,842.6900 21/05 2,900.7000 31/05 2,912.2100 20/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,197.2900 18/05 2,900.7000 31/05 3,161.3500 17/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,824.7300 16/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,940.7700 15/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,935.7400 14/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,720.4700 13/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,981.6900 11/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,946.6800 10/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.1800 09/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,886.5500 08/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,788.2400 07/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,874.5500 06/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,932.5200 04/05 2,879.6000 17/05 2,890.7900 03/05 2,916.6000 03/05 3,025.3000 02/05 2,916.6000 03/05 2,807.1200 01/05 2,916.6000 03/05 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)