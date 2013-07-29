US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
July 29 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,804.8200 23/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,691.2000 22/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,942.7400 20/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,931.7800 19/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,049.6600 18/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,043.2900 17/07 2,999.2000 26/07 4,387.1600 16/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,067.7000 15/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,139.2300 13/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,068.2700 12/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,799.1600 11/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,951.2300 10/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,899.0700 09/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,545.9600 08/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,716.0100 06/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,821.3300 05/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,824.6500 04/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,861.6400 03/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,400.1100 02/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,391.4300 01/07 2,940.5000 12/07 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.