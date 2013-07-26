GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
July 26 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,691.2000 22/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,942.7400 20/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,931.7800 19/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,049.6600 18/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,043.2900 17/07 2,999.2000 26/07 4,387.1600 16/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,067.7000 15/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,139.2300 13/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,068.2700 12/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,799.1600 11/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,951.2300 10/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,899.0700 09/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,545.9600 08/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,716.0100 06/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,821.3300 05/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,824.6500 04/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,861.6400 03/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,400.1100 02/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,391.4300 01/07 2,940.5000 12/07 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd said on Tuesday its managing director has resigned and will consider making a takeover offer for the company together with an unnamed international group.
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct