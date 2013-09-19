Sept 19 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,236.0500 16/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,306.5800 15/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,617.9700 14/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,563.6600 13/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,192.1900 12/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,192.1600 11/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,200.7500 10/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,252.4000 09/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,252.4000 07/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,305.2400 06/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,168.9100 05/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,177.4200 04/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,192.8800 03/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,197.3700 02/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,318.4100 31/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,267.0300 30/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,201.6900 29/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,182.9200 28/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,172.1100 27/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,214.0900 26/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,226.5700 24/08 3,003.3000 06/09 3,193.9000 23/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,179.7000 22/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,177.5400 21/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,193.7700 20/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,195.1500 19/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,233.0600 17/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,248.5800 16/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,202.2400 15/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,202.2400 14/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,196.8700 13/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,196.1900 12/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,231.6800 10/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,220.4800 09/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,220.4800 08/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,187.4200 07/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,173.9600 06/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,192.3800 05/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,249.5400 03/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,245.0300 02/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,206.0200 01/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,243.1700 31/07 2,988.1000 09/08 3,243.3900 30/07 2,988.1000 09/08 3,222.1700 29/07 2,988.1000 09/08 3,314.8000 27/07 2,988.1000 09/08 3,151.1000 26/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,670.2000 25/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,784.2700 24/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,804.8200 23/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,691.2000 22/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,942.7400 20/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,931.7800 19/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,049.6600 18/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,043.2900 17/07 2,999.2000 26/07 4,387.1600 16/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,067.7000 15/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,139.2300 13/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,068.2700 12/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,799.1600 11/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,951.2300 10/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,899.0700 09/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,545.9600 08/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,716.0100 06/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,821.3300 05/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,824.6500 04/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,861.6400 03/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,400.1100 02/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,391.4300 01/07 2,940.5000 12/07 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)