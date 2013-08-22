US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
Aug 22 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,195.1500 19/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,233.0600 17/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,248.5800 16/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,202.2400 15/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,202.2400 14/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,196.8700 13/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,196.1900 12/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,231.6800 10/08 2,994.7000 23/08 3,220.4800 09/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,220.4800 08/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,187.4200 07/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,173.9600 06/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,192.3800 05/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,249.5400 03/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,245.0300 02/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,206.0200 01/08 2,988.1000 09/08 3,243.1700 31/07 2,988.1000 09/08 3,243.3900 30/07 2,988.1000 09/08 3,222.1700 29/07 2,988.1000 09/08 3,314.8000 27/07 2,988.1000 09/08 3,151.1000 26/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,670.2000 25/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,784.2700 24/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,804.8200 23/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,691.2000 22/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,942.7400 20/07 2,999.2000 26/07 2,931.7800 19/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,049.6600 18/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,043.2900 17/07 2,999.2000 26/07 4,387.1600 16/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,067.7000 15/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,139.2300 13/07 2,999.2000 26/07 3,068.2700 12/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,799.1600 11/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,951.2300 10/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,899.0700 09/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,545.9600 08/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,716.0100 06/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,821.3300 05/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,824.6500 04/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,861.6400 03/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,400.1100 02/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,391.4300 01/07 2,940.5000 12/07 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: