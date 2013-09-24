Sept 24
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT
BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING
(billion rupees) (billion rupees)
3,206.6100 20/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,179.7100 19/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,183.9700 18/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,199.8700 17/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,236.0500 16/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,306.5800 15/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,617.9700 14/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,563.6600 13/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,192.1900 12/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,192.1600 11/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,200.7500 10/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,252.4000 09/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,252.4000 07/09 3,013.8000 20/09
3,305.2400 06/09 3,003.3000 06/09
3,168.9100 05/09 3,003.3000 06/09
3,177.4200 04/09 3,003.3000 06/09
3,192.8800 03/09 3,003.3000 06/09
3,197.3700 02/09 3,003.3000 06/09
3,318.4100 31/08 3,003.3000 06/09
3,267.0300 30/08 3,003.3000 06/09
3,201.6900 29/08 3,003.3000 06/09
3,182.9200 28/08 3,003.3000 06/09
3,172.1100 27/08 3,003.3000 06/09
3,214.0900 26/08 3,003.3000 06/09
3,226.5700 24/08 3,003.3000 06/09
3,193.9000 23/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,179.7000 22/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,177.5400 21/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,193.7700 20/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,195.1500 19/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,233.0600 17/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,248.5800 16/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,202.2400 15/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,202.2400 14/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,196.8700 13/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,196.1900 12/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,231.6800 10/08 2,994.7000 23/08
3,220.4800 09/08 2,988.1000 09/08
3,220.4800 08/08 2,988.1000 09/08
3,187.4200 07/08 2,988.1000 09/08
3,173.9600 06/08 2,988.1000 09/08
3,192.3800 05/08 2,988.1000 09/08
3,249.5400 03/08 2,988.1000 09/08
3,245.0300 02/08 2,988.1000 09/08
3,206.0200 01/08 2,988.1000 09/08
Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)