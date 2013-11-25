Nov 25 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,094.0300 20/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,093.3100 19/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,104.8900 18/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,238.7300 16/11 3,107.9000 29/11 3,142.3200 15/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,141.4600 14/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,040.8500 13/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,047.1100 12/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,057.3600 11/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,150.5400 09/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,169.6600 08/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,092.3600 07/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,039.6700 06/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,139.5500 05/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,380.7100 04/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,402.4600 02/11 3,061.1000 15/11 3,354.9500 01/11 3,082.3000 01/11 3,138.3800 31/10 3,082.3000 01/11 3,155.2100 30/10 3,082.3000 01/11 3,130.4700 29/10 3,082.3000 01/11 3,128.5800 28/10 3,082.3000 01/11 3,178.5500 26/10 3,082.3000 01/11 3,179.3900 25/10 3,082.3000 01/11 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)