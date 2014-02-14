Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Feb 14 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,162.5400 10/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,172.8400 08/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,152.0300 07/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,140.8300 06/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,088.3200 05/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,105.0600 04/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,181.5200 03/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,232.1900 01/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,189.7000 31/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,143.6800 30/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,147.1600 29/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,191.5800 28/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,162.2700 27/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,225.5900 25/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,233,4600 24/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,116.7500 23/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,120.6800 22/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,098.1200 21/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,090.7000 20/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,156.7700 18/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,188.5400 17/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,084.9400 16/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,142.6400 15/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,243.2700 14/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,247.5500 13/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,201.4100 11/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,205.2700 10/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,154.9500 09/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,136.1100 08/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,118.1000 07/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,100.0600 06/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,133.4300 04/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,121.3400 03/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,156.7700 02/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,205.1600 01/01 3,119.4100 10/01 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o