Feb 20 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,153.2700 14/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,138.3800 13/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,133.7600 12/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,098.6100 11/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,162.5400 10/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,172.8400 08/02 3,108.7600 21/02 3,152.0300 07/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,140.8300 06/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,088.3200 05/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,105.0600 04/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,181.5200 03/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,232.1900 01/02 3,110.3700 07/02 3,189.7000 31/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,143.6800 30/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,147.1600 29/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,191.5800 28/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,162.2700 27/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,225.5900 25/01 3,110.3700 07/02 3,233,4600 24/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,116.7500 23/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,120.6800 22/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,098.1200 21/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,090.7000 20/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,156.7700 18/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,188.5400 17/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,084.9400 16/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,142.6400 15/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,243.2700 14/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,247.5500 13/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,201.4100 11/01 3,102.1100 24/01 3,205.2700 10/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,154.9500 09/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,136.1100 08/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,118.1000 07/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,100.0600 06/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,133.4300 04/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,121.3400 03/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,156.7700 02/01 3,119.4100 10/01 3,205.1600 01/01 3,119.4100 10/01 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai)