COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,096.5500 04/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,132.0200 03/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,393.6800 01/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,301.2000 31/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,175.7400 30/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,262.0100 29/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,249.5700 28/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,244.1700 27/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,219.7500 25/08 3,156.9000 07/09 2,939.2100 23/08 3,100.7800 24/08 2,974.5500 22/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,006.9800 21/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,300.0800 20/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,301.5000 18/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,276.4300 17/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,192.0700 16/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 15/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 14/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,083.8900 13/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,242.6900 11/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,237.6600 10/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,161.4600 09/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,988.4400 08/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,892.0600 07/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,039.5500 06/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,174.7600 04/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,177.8400 03/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,176.5700 02/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,315.0000 01/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,235.4000 31/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,250.6500 30/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,265.2400 28/07 3,134.6000 10/08 3,243.4000 27/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,931.6200 26/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,068.3800 25/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,942.0300 24/07 3,149.2000 27/07 2,994.9400 23/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,335.9100 21/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,442.1300 20/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,136.7000 19/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,191.3900 18/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,195.8600 17/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,109.3400 16/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,274.8300 14/07 3,149.2000 27/07 3,045.4900 13/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,029.3400 12/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,029.3400 11/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,027.4200 10/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,947.6500 09/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,815.6200 07/07 3,098.2000 13/07 2,951.8900 06/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,079.8600 05/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,326.9600 04/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,640.0600 03/07 3,098.2000 13/07 3,410.4600 02/07 3,098.2000 13/07 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Compiled by Mumbai Markets Team)